Police authorities in Kano state have taken a decision in the interest of Kano residents ahead of the Sallah celebration

This is because Kano police banned all Durbar activities planned by both dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Emir Sanusi Lamido citing security concerns

At the moment, the Emirship tussle between the deposed and reinstated Emirs has already heightened tension and apprehension within the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Kano state police command has banned the planned Durbar activities in the state.

Sanusi and Bayero have been faced with a major setback as Kano police banned their planned Durbar ceremony. Photo credit: Aminu Ado Bayero, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Sallah Drubar: Bayero requested for special security

Abdullahi Kiyawa, the state police public relations officer, announced this via a statement released to the press on Thursday, June 13.

Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, 15th Emir of Kano, had requested special security arrangements for the upcoming Sallah festivities.

Bayero, the dethroned Emir of Kano, also invited all district heads in the Kano emirate to take part in the annual traditional durbar event in celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Kano police give reason as it banned planned Durbar

But in his statement on Thursday, the police said such activity would not be allowed in the interest of security, Daily Trust reported.

The Sallah celebration is expected to take place on Sunday, June 17.

As reported by The Cable, a Durbar is a festival held during Eid-el-Kabir and Eid-el-Fitri celebrations. It begins with prayers, followed by a parade of the Emir and his entourage on horses.

Despite both Emirs having made preparations and requested security permission from the state police command, the police have denied their requests due to potential security concerns, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Buttressing his point, Kiyawa, police spokesperson in Kano, said the ban is to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the larger community during the celebration.

“The Kano State Police Command congratulates the Muslim faithful and all law-abiding residents of the state for witnessing yet another Eid-El-Kabir Sallah period and assures that adequate security deployments have been put in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order in all parts of the state before, during, and after the festive period,” the statement reads.

“This is part of the commitment to the sustenance of the peace by the Kano State Police Command in conjunction with all the relevant security stakeholders.

“In furtherance, a ban has been placed on ALL DURBAR activities throughout the state for the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations. This measure is taken as a result of a series of security reports obtained and wide consultations made with relevant security stakeholders to ensure the safety of the larger community.”

Sanusi suffers setback as court ruled in favour of Bayero

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emir Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II suffered a major setback in his battle to retain the Kano emirate from Aminu Ado Bayero.

The federal high court, sitting in Kano state has ruled that deposed Emir, Bayero, has the right to present his case in court.

Justice Liman Mohammed on Thursday, June 13 declared that the dethroned Emir, Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard in court.

Source: Legit.ng