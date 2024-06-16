Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have delivered a poignant Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians in the face of economic hardship

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi have delivered a poignant message to Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to maintain trust in God despite ongoing economic challenges.

Emphasis on trust and compassion

Specifically, in his Eid-el-Kabir message released on his social media X handle today, Atiku underscored the significance of trusting in God's guidance and extending compassion to those in need, especially during tough times.

He said:

"The essence of Eid al-Adha is a reminder of God's commandment to love one another and uphold peaceful relationships.

"Even amidst the current hardships facing many Nigerians, it is crucial that we continue to place our trust in God and extend compassion and support to the vulnerable among us."

Call for government action

Atiku further emphasized that the government at all levels should draw inspiration from the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir by alleviating the hardships faced by Nigerians, as reported by The Guardian

He said:

"As we celebrate today, it is imperative that governments prioritize minimizing the hardships faced by the people, reflecting the divine directive of mercy and compassion."

Charge to Muslims

Reflecting on the significance of Eid-el-Kabir, Atiku called upon Muslims to emulate the exemplary lives of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by promoting peace and goodwill in society.

He said:

"The festivities today are rooted in the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim and exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

"As Muslims, it is our duty to uphold peace in our actions and interactions, thereby reflecting their noble examples."

Obi's charge

On his part, Obi highlighted the enduring lessons of trust, courage, and sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

"Amid challenges and uncertainties, let us draw strength from our faith and the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him).

"His unwavering trust in Allah, his courage, and his willingness to sacrifice for the greater good are objects of inspiration to us all."

Tinubu observes Eid prayer at Dodan barracks in Lagos

In another report, on Sunday, June 16, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined the Muslim faithful to observe Eid Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Legit.ng reports that Muslims worldwide celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival on the 10th day of the Hijri month of Dhual-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar.

Tinubu was joined by his family members; Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, among other aides and associates.

