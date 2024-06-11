Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to learn from Governor Godwin Obaseki

Legit.ng reports that Obaseki is currently implementing N70,000 minimum wage in his state, Edo

Speaking at the ongoing International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland, Ajaero tackled the governors for calling for a decentralised wage floor

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Benin City, Edo state - Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has berated state governors under the umbrella body of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for rejecting the N62,000 minimum wage proposal of the Bola Tinubu administration.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, June 11, Ajaero questioned Nigerian governors calling for the decentralisation of the minimum wage, urging them to emulate Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state who is paying civil servants a minimum wage of N70,000.

Comrade Joe Ajaero says Godwin Obaseki is the type of governor who should be emulated. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Obaseki is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajaero said as quoted by the Nigerian Tribune:

“Governors whose states are not contributing a dime to the national purse and who generate pitiable internally generated revenue are collecting the same amount as governors whose states are generating billions of dollars into the federation account allocation committee. They (Nigerian governors) should decentralise their salaries and emoluments first.

“So, where is the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, getting his money from? He is paying N70,000 minimum wage. This is the type of governor that should be emulated and not the lazy ones.”

