New Minimum Wage: NLC President Hails PDP Governor, “He is Paying N70k”
- Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to learn from Governor Godwin Obaseki
- Legit.ng reports that Obaseki is currently implementing N70,000 minimum wage in his state, Edo
- Speaking at the ongoing International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland, Ajaero tackled the governors for calling for a decentralised wage floor
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Benin City, Edo state - Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has berated state governors under the umbrella body of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for rejecting the N62,000 minimum wage proposal of the Bola Tinubu administration.
As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, June 11, Ajaero questioned Nigerian governors calling for the decentralisation of the minimum wage, urging them to emulate Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state who is paying civil servants a minimum wage of N70,000.
Legit.ng reports that Obaseki is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Ajaero said as quoted by the Nigerian Tribune:
“Governors whose states are not contributing a dime to the national purse and who generate pitiable internally generated revenue are collecting the same amount as governors whose states are generating billions of dollars into the federation account allocation committee. They (Nigerian governors) should decentralise their salaries and emoluments first.
“So, where is the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, getting his money from? He is paying N70,000 minimum wage. This is the type of governor that should be emulated and not the lazy ones.”
More to read on minimum wage
- Finance minister submits cost implications of minimum wage to Tinubu
- New minimum wage: Why latest negotiations between FG, organised labour stalled
- FG provides fresh update on minimum wage negotiations, addresses key concerns
Minimum wage: Labour attacks Akpabio amid negotiations
Legit.ng earlier reported that the organised labour dismissed claims by senate president Godswill Akpabio that its recent nationwide strike over the disputed minimum wage amounted to economic sabotage.
NLC said the true economic saboteurs are those looting national resources — not the labour force.
According to organised labour, Akpabio’s subtle threat that the senate would move into executive session to address the issue of labour’s strike smacks of contempt for open and transparent debate which ought to be the bedrock of parliamentary proceedings.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.