Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate for 2023, has criticized Nigeria's current state of democracy

Obi highlighted Nigeria's poor performance on international democracy indices, including a low score on the global democracy index

Obi emphasized that true democracy should be people-oriented, respecting citizens' rights, enforcing the rule of law

FCT, Abuja-In a bold statement marking Democracy Day, Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has voiced his concerns over Nigeria's democratic integrity, claiming that the nation is far from achieving true democracy.

Obi noted that Nigeria's democracy started on the right footing in 1999, however, current realities explain that the country has deteriorated.

Peter Obi speaks on Nigeria's democracy Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Obi stated that the repercussions of not being a genuine democracy have caused leadership failures, which have led to rampant systemic corruption, severe insecurity, rising poverty rates, and unprecedented levels of hunger and hardship, Punch reported.

He said:

"While we may say that in 1999 we started in earnest in the right direction, today we have deteriorated into what can be classified as classical state capture. Instead of benefiting all, it has become a deprivation to all.

"The consequences of not being a true democracy have led to leadership failures that have resulted in uncontrolled systemic corruption, high levels of insecurity, lack of freedom of speech, increasing poverty rates, and unprecedented levels of hunger and hardship, which remain unsolved and are growing geometrically."

Poor international democracy indices

This was as Obi made demands that the country should as a matter of urgency return to true democracy, adding that indices from certain quarters tell that Nigeria is democratically performing poorly, TheCable reported.

He said:

"In the measurement of democracy, we have a democracy index score of 4.23, which ranks us low on the Global Democracy Index. In the Corruption Perception Index, we are ranked 145th among the 180 countries measured, showing a high level of corruption in Nigeria.

"In the Rule of Law Measurement, we are ranked 120th out of 142 countries measured in the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index, indicating that Nigeria suffers from gross disobedience to the rule of law.

"The 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) describes Nigeria as one of West Africa's most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists.

"Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries where journalists are regularly monitored, attacked, and arbitrarily arrested. We are ranked 109th out of 125 countries measured on the Global Hunger Index."

What democracy should be

Advising on what democracy should be, Peter Obi pointed out that:

"True democracy should be people-oriented, where the rights of citizens are respected, the laws are obeyed, the leaders remain accountable to the people, and people's welfare and care, especially for the poor, become paramount and high priorities. Unfortunately, the opposite is the case in our situation."

