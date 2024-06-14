Zamfara state government has announced the commencement of N30,000 minimum wage payment to civil servants

The governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the N30,000 minimum wage is an increase from N7,000

He added that Zamfara state has commenced payment of June salary to workers from the 12th, ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration

Zamfara State - Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has commenced the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to workers in the state civil service.

Lawal said he will commence the payment of the minimum wage in June, 2024.

Zamfara increases minimum wage from N7,000 to N30,000 Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

He stated this after the meeting with the leadership of labour unions in the state, Channels Television reports.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 14.

Idris said before now, civil servants in the state were being paid a paltry N7,000 monthly salaries.

He added that workers have started receiving their June salary from the 12th, ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

“The Zamfara state government, led by Governor Dauda Lawal, has disbursed the June salary to support workers in preparing for the upcoming Eid celebration.”

Lawal spokesperson's added by saying:

“This is in line with the fulfilment of the promise made by the governor last month to implement the N30,000 minimum wage.

“Before now, civil servants in Zamfara received a minimum wage as low as seven thousand naira."

