NDA Releases Full List of Candidates for Armed Forces Selection Board's Interview
Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, on Monday, June 10, released the list of candidates invited for interview for 76 regular course armed forces selection board (AFSB).
Legit.ng reports that the NDA was established on February 5, 1964, in response to the defence needs of independent Nigeria to train officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
The NDA is an institution where selected young able-bodied men and women are groomed into well-educated, courageous, virile and erudite juniors.
The mission of the NDA is to provide each officer cadet with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to meet the requirements of a military officer through military, academic and character development.
The NDA is headed by the commandant who is responsible to the NDA council chaired by the minister of defence. The present commandant of NDA is Major-General JO Ochai. Air vice-marshal SK Aneke is the current deputy commandant and director of studies.
Click here to access the list of candidates invited for interview for 76 regular course of the armed forces selection board.
Bandits invade Nigerian Defence Academy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that bandits invaded the Afaka barracks of the NDA, Kaduna, killing two officers.
The bandits reportedly kidnapped two majors during the attack.
Security was subsequently beefed up within and around the barracks.
