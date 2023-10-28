The Nigerian Army has opened applications for admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the 76 Regular Course

Kaduna - The Nigerian Army has announced the application for admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), 76 Regular Course.

This was announced on Saturday, October 28, via an X post.

The Army also advised applicants against scammers and directed them to always refer to the NDA website to validate their information.

"Please Beware of Scammers: Always refer to the NDA Website: http://nda.edu.ng to validate your information," the post read.

76 Regular Course: Requirements for 2024/2025 session

Meanwhile, the NDA, through the office of the registrar, has released the requirements for the 76 Regular Course admission.

Applicants, according to the requirements, must be:

Medically and physically fit and must be of good moral character

Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support any child or other individuals.

Present a Certificate of indigeneship from the state government or local government area.

Be at least 17 years old and NOT more than 21 years old as at August 2024 (the year of entry into the Academy).

Must have a minimum of 5 ordinary level credits at GCE, SSCE (WAEC, NECO, NBAIS and NABTEB) English language, Mathematics and three other subjects which are relevant to the intended programme at not more than two sittings

Must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation examinations (UTME) and attained an acceptable minimum national standard (as determined by JAMB annual policy meeting).

Must NOT be less than 1.68 meters tall for males and 1.65 meters for females

Knowledge of French, Arabic or Mandarin language is an added advantage

76 Regular Course: Other important notes for candidates

Applicants interested in the NDA's 76 Regular Course are also directed to note the following:

Application forms submitted without ordinary-level results will NOT be accepted.

Candidates awaiting results are not qualified.

Only ordinary-level examination results of NOT more than five years old from the date of examination will be accepted.

Admission into the Academy is for both male and female Nigerians only

Cadets, upon admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy, are full-time students and not employees in training. They shall not claim any form of right or engagement whatsoever as an employee of the institution or Federal Government of Nigeria upon dismissal or withdrawal from the Academy before commission as an officer

76 Regular Course: List of courses available

According to Brigadier General, AM Tukur, the Academy Registrar, the courses of study available at the NDA include:

BSc Biology

BSc Biotechnology

BSc Chemistry

BSc Mathematics

BSc Physics

BSc Computer Science

BSc Cyber Security

BSc Intelligence and Security Studies

BSc Military Science

B Eng Civil Engineering

B Eng Electrical and Electronics Engineering

B Eng Mechanical Engineering

B Eng Mechatronics

BA English

BA French

BSc Geography

BA History and War Studies

BSc Political Science and International Relations

BSc Defence and Security Studies

BSc Psychology

BA Arabic

BSc Accounting

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

BSc Economics

BSc Management Sciences

Check out the admission requirements for each of the listed courses here.

Nigerian Army announces recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Army issued a public announcement for the 86 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen and Women.

According to the statement, the application was free.

The application exercise ran from Monday, September 25, to Tuesday, October 10, 2023

