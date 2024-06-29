Daredevil Kidnappers Abduct 1,290 People in Nigeria, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security and public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - A new data has revealed that at least 1,290 people may have been kidnapped in Nigeria since the beginning of 2024.
As reported by The Punch on Saturday, June 29, the figure was from an analysis of Nextier’s Nigeria Violent Conflict Database reports, published between January 1 and June 22, 2024.
Legit.ng reports that Nextier is an African-based international development consulting firm based in Abuja.
Also, the reports revealed that about 800 people were abducted between July 2023 and December 2023 under the current administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Reacting, Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), lamented that the payment of ransoms had encouraged criminals to continue their illegal affairs.
Adejobi said:
“Every kidnapper demands ransom because it is a business.
"We don’t want people to just play to the gallery of these kidnappers who work on their psyche to make them pay. They need to talk to us (police) in confidence."
The Nigerian police's mouthpiece added:
"I don’t want Nigerians or the relatives of victims to believe that we are incapacitated and unable to rescue any victim.”
More to read on kidnapping scourge in Nigeria
- Panic as kidnappers abduct company MD, 3 foreign nationals in Lagos
- Police talk tough against trend of self-kidnapping as suspects arrested in Lagos, Plateau, Abuja
- Insecurity: Obasanjo reveals cause of banditry, kidnapping in Nigeria
- Kidnapped Kaduna 287 schoolchildren released
Kidnappings: Shehu Sani identifies cause
Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, said the deterioration of security in parts of Abuja is a direct result of the security situation in the states around the federal capital territory (FCT).
Sani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserted that Abuja cannot be immune "as long as its neighbours are infected".
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.