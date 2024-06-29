Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - A new data has revealed that at least 1,290 people may have been kidnapped in Nigeria since the beginning of 2024.

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, June 29, the figure was from an analysis of Nextier’s Nigeria Violent Conflict Database reports, published between January 1 and June 22, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that Nextier is an African-based international development consulting firm based in Abuja.

Also, the reports revealed that about 800 people were abducted between July 2023 and December 2023 under the current administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting, Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), lamented that the payment of ransoms had encouraged criminals to continue their illegal affairs.

Adejobi said:

“Every kidnapper demands ransom because it is a business.

"We don’t want people to just play to the gallery of these kidnappers who work on their psyche to make them pay. They need to talk to us (police) in confidence."

The Nigerian police's mouthpiece added:

"I don’t want Nigerians or the relatives of victims to believe that we are incapacitated and unable to rescue any victim.”

