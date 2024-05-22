Nigerian Defence Academy Boarding Secondary School, Afaka - Kaduna has announced the commencement of online application for the 2024/2025 Academic Session

Afaka, Kaduna state - The Nigerian Defence Academy Boarding Secondary School, Afaka in Kaduna state has announced that online application for admission for the 2024/2025 Academic Session has commenced.

The online application commenced on Tuesday, 21st May 2024 and will end on Friday, 26th June 2024.

According to the admission notice on the school website, the online application form is for eligible Boys and girls to be admitted into Junior Secondary School One (JSS 1).

The entrance examination (written and oral interview) is scheduled for Saturday, 6th July 2024 by 7:30 AM, at all designated examination centres nationwide.

In a post shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NDefenceAcademy, NDA said interested applicants should apply via: https://ndabssafaka.com.ng

Guidelines

Candidates must be within 10 - 12 years of age for JSS 1.

Be physically and mentally fit.

Obtain a certificate of medical fitness from a reputable military hospital nearby.

Be of good character and evidence of such should be provided from their former schools.

Important instructions to follow

Visit the school portal.

Sign Up using a valid email address.

Purchase a non - non-refundable online application form for the sum of Five Thousand, two hundred Naira (5,200).

Complete and submit the application form online.

Print out the transaction ID that appears after successful submission.

Obtain the examination Photo Cards from the portal only and present same at the examination centre on the day of the Entrance Examination.

Pass written and oral placement examinations with an average score of not below 60 percent.

The NDABSS Afaka is the first and only Boarding Secondary School owned by a Tri-Service Institution in Nigeria.

