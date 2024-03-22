A talented Nigerian man who builds rockets has lamented his inability to join the country's military school

The young man, a graduate of Chemistry, attempted to gain admission to the Nigeria Defence Academy but failed in seven different trials

The ambitious man is now a practising fashion designer, as his lifelong wish of improving the country’s defence system has been faced with a roadblock

An innovative Nigerian man, Anas Musa, who singlehandedly built a military rocket, revealed that his desire to contribute to the nation’s security force has been denied.

The ambitious prodigy mentioned that his attempts to enroll in the (NDA) have been futile despite trying seven times in different years.

Anas Musa is now a practising fashion designer, as he had no backing to further his course Image: X/@AnasMusaIsah

Source: Twitter

The 29-year-old, a resident and indigene of , told The PUNCH that he believes his hard work if given the necessary resources and backing, has the potential to revolutionise the country's aerial defence system.

He noted that the product could be further developed and incorporated into larger and more sophisticated military systems, potentially enhancing discoveries and inventions in areas like propulsion systems, artificial intelligence, and material science.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After seven years of failed attempts to gain admission to the country’s prestigious military school, Anas is now working as a fashion designer.

“I applied for NDA 64RC 2012, 65RC 2013, 66RC 2014, and 67RC 2015, then DSSC 26 (Army) 2022, DSSC Air Force 2023, and DSSC 28 Army 2024,” he listed the years he had tried his luck to break into the highly competitive military school

Anas, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state, disclosed that he aspires to become an ordnance officer in the military.

He stated:

“One of my intentions is to build rockets that can reach an altitude of more than 100km within a couple of years as a thoroughly trained local military personnel. The rocket’s military capabilities contribute to enhancing national security by providing a platform for deploying reconnaissance satellites, communication networks, and other strategic assets.”

NDA Announces Commencement of Application into 76 Regular Courses

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the general public had been informed and invited to apply for the ongoing 76th Regular Course applications into the nation's military academy.

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) said application admission into the institution will close on April 30, 2024.

Interested applicants must sit and score at least 180 in the 2024 UTME for all courses except engineering, whose cut-off mark is 210.

Source: Legit.ng