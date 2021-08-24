Unknown gunmen on the early hour of Tuesday, August 24, attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

The bandits were said to have murdered two majors while several other people sustained serious degree of injuries

According to the report, the injured officers are currently receiving treatment at hospitals within the barracks

Kaduna, Kaduna - Bandits have invaded the Afaka barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, killing two officers.

Daily Trust reports that unconfirmed report said the bandits reportedly kidnapped two majors during the attack.

Some bandits have broken into Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and killed one officer. Credit: Nigerian Army.

Legit.ng gathered that the bandits, who were said to have attacked the barracks around 1 am on Tuesday, August 24, were said to still be inside the academy.

According to the newspaper, a reliable source within the barracks said the security has been beefed up within and around the barracks to stop the bandits from escaping with the officers.

The source reportedly said:

“It was a terrible experience, the bandits took advantage of the time when most people had gone to bed to attack the barracks.

“Right now, the whole barracks is under lock and key and security has been beefed up so that the bandits would not leave the barracks… it is believed that they are still within."

It was gathered that one of the officers who was injured in the attack is currently being treated at a hospital within the barracks.

The report also noted that there are, however, fears that the bandits may decide to kill the officers in a bid to escape.

Channels TV also reports that although the authorities have yet to confirm the incident, a security source said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24.

According to the report, the bandits who came in a vehicle were said to have passed through the security gate into the academy, disguised in military uniforms, after which they proceeded to the officers’ quarters.

It was reported that on arrival, they began shooting sporadically and in the process, killed two officers (a Major and a Squadron Leader), and later on, took another major away through the nearby bush inside the academy.

The broadcast medium added that the sound of the gunfire, however, alerted the troops of the NDA Quick Response Team, who arrived at the scene, but were unable to rescue the kidnapped officer as the bandits were already gone with the victim.

