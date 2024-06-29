103 Nigerians Deported From Turkey Arrive Abuja Airport

One hundred and three Nigerians deported from Turkey have narrated how they were treated by the Turkish government

The deportees said the Turkish government detained them for over 11 months before deporting them back home

They urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to intervene and recover their seized valuables

FCT, Abuja - One hundred and three Nigerians deported from Turkey said they were detained for over 11 months before being deported.

The deportees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday evening, June 28.

As reported by The Punch, they landed at 6:45 p.m. on a Southwind Airlines flight with registration number TC-GRB.

The reason for their deportation isn't clear as of the time of writing this report

The National Emergency Management Agency 9NEMA, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the military and other government agencies were on ground to receive them at the pilgrims' wing of the airport.

The deportees called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to intervene as the Turkish government unfairly treated them, Channels Television reports.

The disgruntled returnees claimed they were arbitrarily arrested and sent to deportation camps without justification.

They urged the Nigerian government to intervene and recover their seized valuables.

