“29,559 Applicants Rejected”: Nigerian Defence Academy Admits 441 Cadets

The Nigerian Defence Academy remains a key institution in shaping the nation's military leadership, providing specialized education and training

Admission to the academy is highly competitive, but this year, only 441 cadets secured a spot from a considerable pool of 30,000 applicants

Maj-Gen. John Ochai, the Commandant of the NDA, confirmed the development and emphasized the importance of discipline in the cadets' training, noting it is crucial for their roles in national defense

29,559 applicants were rejected and 441 cadets have been admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

As reported by The Punch, the NDA on Wednesday, November 29, matriculated 441 cadets from the 75th Regular Course, chosen from an initial pool of 30,000 applicants, including one from The Gambia, secured admission.

The event featured an oath-taking ceremony in Kaduna state, where the cadets were officially inducted into their academic programmes.

Maj-Gen. John Ochai, the commandant of the NDA, urged the cadets to uphold discipline throughout their training, explaining that the academy’s training was aimed at equipping them for national defence.

The cadets are distributed across various faculties, with 138 in Arts and Social Sciences, 118 in Sciences, 37 in Engineering and Technology, 55 in Management Sciences, and 91 in Military Science and Interdisciplinary Studies.

Speaking on the NDA's growth and tracing the history, Maj-Gen. John Ochai said the academy is started with two faculties and six departments but has expanded to five faculties and 23 departments.

He said:

“Adherence to the fundamental rules and regulations governing your training here is paramount.”

