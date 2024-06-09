Prominent human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has urged President Bola Tinubu to reinstate fuel and electricity subsidies in Nigeria urgently

Adeyanju emphasised the need for government intervention to stabilise the economy and support low-income earners

Amid the ongoing minimum wage negotiations, the activist pointed out that increasing salaries might not be an effective solution, as it could lead to inflation

FCT, Abuja—Prominent human rights activist and founder of Concerned Nigerians Barr. Deji Adeyanju has called on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate fuel and electricity subsidies in Nigeria as a matter of urgency.

According to Adeyanju, the appeal follows the recent economic hardship that has ravaged the country and the ongoing debates surrounding the national minimum wage.

Deji Adeyanju urges Tinubu to bring back subsidy

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, the human rights activist stressed that the move would play a critical role in alleviating the economic hardships faced by the average Nigerian.

Tinubu must prioritise stabilizing Nigeria

Adeyanju highlighted the urgent need for government intervention to stabilise the economy and support low-income earners.

He argued that the removal of these subsidies has significantly contributed to the rising cost of living, making it increasingly difficult for many Nigerians to afford basic necessities.

He said:

"Reintroducing fuel and electricity subsidies are not just a matter of policy; it is a matter of survival for millions of Nigerians. Something is amiss. Prices of almost everything has quadrupled in the market is no longer withing a poor man's food. We are just fooling around. "

Minimum wage: It's clueless to increase salaries

Meanwhile, amid the agitation by organised labour for an increase in the minimum wage, Adeyanju noted that an increment in salaries might not be the best option in Nigeria, pointing out that such a move may cause inflation.

"What is the need of increasing the salaries of people that is 0.02 percent of the population. How many civil servants do we have in Nigeria?

"And you will now increase their salaries which will lead to further inflation. Market women are just waiting in the corner for the minimum wage to be increased so that they can increase the prices of food.

"How many people are gainfully employed in Nigeria for God's sake. Why are we spending so much time talking and deliberating on irrelevant things when you can return the country back to subsidy that would directly impact the economy, lower the inflation rate and it will impact on every Nigeria"

Subsidy remains Nigeria's only way out

The human rights activists stressed that, following the economic menace in Nigeria, the current administration may have to restore the country's economic affairs to the status quo.

"The basic reason why subsidy was removed was to enable the federal government to save more money and do some developmental projects.

"You removed subsidy and give money to governors who are thieves. The subsidy is the only set plan that people see in the country. Our leaders are just clueless."

Tambuwal remind Nigerians of pre-election warning

In another news report, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto state and senator representing Sokoto-South, attributed the nation's current hardships to the re-election of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2023.

Tambuwal, who addressed a stakeholders' meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto, Tambuwal emphasized that during the 2023 campaigns, they cautioned Nigerians against re-electing the APC due to their perceived lack of beneficial policies.

The former governor also called the opposition to join hands and ensure the APC party loses in the next election.

