Nigeria's petroleum minister has clarified the government's alleged continued implementation of fuel subsidy

The clarification follows several call-outs by some individuals, oil marketers and global organisations that insist otherwise

The minister highlighted that Nigeria's daily petrol consumption had decreased, while daily oil production had increased

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has attempted to clear the doubts expressed by some individuals and organisations that Nigeria continues to subsidise petrol.

The alleged return of the subsidy contradicts President Bola Tinubu's earlier declaration at his inauguration on May 29, 2023, that the fuel subsidy had been eliminated.

The minister said that Tinubu's statement on subsidy was misunderstood as the former government did not make any provision for subsidy in the 2023 budget. Photo credit - StateHouse, Petroleum World

It would be recalled that Tinubu's government has been called out by oil and gas operators, economists, as well as officials of global organisations that it continues to secretly subsidise fuel.

Minister insists subsidy is gone

Speaking on Channels Television, Lokpobiri stated that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had the statutory responsibility to step in anytime things were going out of hand.

He said that the president's statement on subsidy was clearly misunderstood as the last government did not make any provision for subsidy in the 2023 budget.

He said:

“And I can confirm to you that subsidy is gone. But there could be strategic interventions from time to time. But officially, subsidy is gone. If you look at the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the NNPC, as a national oil company, also has a legal obligation to also intervene from time to time.”

He argued that without subsidy being removed, Nigeria by now would have been like Venezuela, stressing that the president is not appreciated well enough for the decision to remove fuel subsidy.

Petrol consumption decreases, oil production increases

Lokpobiri stated on the television programme that from what he was told by NNPCL, the Port Harcourt refinery will start working before the end of the third quarter of the year.

The minister also said he had been told by the national oil company that Nigeria’s total daily petrol consumption now hovered between 50 million litres and 60 million litres.

On daily oil production, Lokpobiri stated that Nigeria was currently drilling an average of 1.5 million barrels per day, stressing that the country has been able to reduce oil theft to the barest minimum, which is the reason for the production increase.

NNPC reports increase in oil production

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced an increase in Nigeria's oil production.

According to Mele Kyari, the NNPCL's group chief executive officer, Nigeria now produces 1.7 million barrels per day.

This represents a significant increase compared to the 1.28 million barrels per day reported in the previous month.

