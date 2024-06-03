Tambuwal attributes the current national hardship to APC's re-election in 2023, citing a lack of beneficial policies

During a PDP stakeholders' meeting, Tambuwal emphasizes warnings against re-electing APC due to their perceived failures

The party's state chairman, Bello Goronyo, hinted that APC figures had expressed interest in joining PDP

Sokoto, Sokoto-Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto state and senator representing Sokoto-South, attributed the current hardship in the nation to the re-election of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2023.

Tambuwal reminds Nigerians of pre-election warnings against APC Photo credit: Bola Tinubu/Aminu Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

APC lacks beneficial policies

Addressing the stakeholders' meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto, Tambuwal emphasized that during the 2023 campaigns, they cautioned Nigerians against re-electing the APC due to their perceived lack of beneficial policies, Daily Trust reports.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We told them APC are not prepared to lead this country. What they wanted was to grab power and see them into offices.

“Now they have grabbed the power and are into offices but don’t know what to do with it. And life is becoming unbearable to many Nigerians because of their failure."

Tambuwal calls opposition to join forces with PDP

However, the former governor called the opposition to join hands and ensure the APC party loses in the next election, Daily Independent reported.

He said:

"Our collective responsibility is to ensure APC loses at all levels of government."

He praised the party leaders for their efforts in maintaining unity and strengthening the party.

APC figures cross carpeting to PDP says Goronyo

Meanwhile, the party's state chairman, Bello Goronyo, stated that several influential figures from the APC, including current commissioners, expressed intent to join the PDP.

He expressed confidence in the PDP's ability to regain control of the state in the upcoming election.

2027: Makinde flickers hope for PDP

In another development, Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, expressed confidence that, by the grace of God, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will form the next central government.

Makinde made this statement on Saturday, June 1, in Umuahia, Abia state, during an event honouring Adolphus Wabara as the substantive chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

Source: Legit.ng