Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll has gotten the endorsement of the district heads and 44 local government chairmen

The delegation paid homage to Emir Sanusi at the Kofar Kudu palace in Kano on Friday, May 31, 2024

According to a source in the emir’s palace, the district heads and LG chairmen came alongside with entourage

Kano state - Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll appears to be enjoying more support from district heads and people of Kano state as he battles for the throne with deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

The entire district heads and interim administrators of the 44 local governments paid homage to Sanusi, endorsing him as their monarch.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, a source in the emir’s palace said the district heads came along with their respective village heads while LG interim administrators came along with their respective legislative members.

The source added that the delegation arrived at Kano emir’s palace on Friday morning, May 31 before the Juma’at service.

It was gathered that Sanusi was holding court at one of the inner places at the Kofar Kudu palace.

“The entire district heads and interim administrators of the 44 Local Government areas of Kano state have trooped to the palace to pay homage to emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

“The district heads came with their respective village heads, just as the Interim administrators came along with their councillors and other council members.

“The palace is full to the brim today. They all recognized the Emir as the emir of Kano.”

