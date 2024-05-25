The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has reportedly moved to a palace after arriving in the state early on Saturday, May 25.

The former Emir's whereabouts have not been known since Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf deposed him on Thursday, May 23, but the news of his return to the state broke out on Saturday morning.

The deposed Emir reportedly moved to a mini-palace in Nasarawa upon his arrival on Saturday.

Kano: How Governor Yusuf deposed Ado Bayero

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly repealed the law that installed Bayero as Emir of Kano during the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on December 5, 2019.

Ganduje signed the law and split the ancient emirate into five with appointed Emirs each.

Following the signing of the repealed Kano Emirates Council Law, the governor ordered the affected emirs to vacate their palaces within 48 hours and hand them over to the state's commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

Governor Yusuf announces reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir

Governor Yusuf then announced the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was deposed by Ganduje in 2020 as Emir of Kano emirate.

On Friday, May 24, the governor issued a reappointment letter to Sanusi, who also led the Jumat prayer at the government house on the same day.

Ado Bayero reportedly returned to the state on Saturday, May 25, and was welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

