JUST IN: NLC Threatens Nationwide Strike Over N494,000 Minimum Wage Demand
- Organised labour and the federal government will meet today, Friday, May 31, to conclude on the new minimum wage offer
- Ahead of the much talked about meeting, Joe Ajaero's led NLC has threatened to take strong action if President Bola Tinubu's government failed to offer a reasonable wage to workers
- Interestingly, FG had offered to pay N60,000 offer as minimum wage but labour insisted on N494,000 and vowed to end all negotiations today, Friday, May 31
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike from Monday, June 3, over a new minimum wage.
Minimum wage: Tinubu offered N60,000, NLC demanded N494,000
Organised labour issued this threat ahead of its meeting with the tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage, scheduled to hold today, Friday, May 31.
This meeting is holding after the federal government and Organised Private Sector (OPS) raised their offers to N60,000 and the NLC in turn accused the government negotiators of unseriousness in the negotiation process.
The president of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, also insisted that its demand of N494,000 stands and labour is hopeful the FG would present a better offer during the Friday meeting.
Labour mobilizes for strike
As reported by Vanguard, organised labour sources, nonetheless, disclosed that a nationwide strike might start on Monday, depending on the outcome of today’s meeting.
According to the sources, organised labour is already mobilizing for a strike from Monday, June 3.
A labour leader, who pleaded anonymity, said:
“The outcome of today's meeting will determine our next line of action. If the meeting comes out fruitful, better for everyone.
“But should government’s team continue with its carefree attitude and disdain for workers’ welfare, nothing will stop us from going on strike from Monday. We are already mobilizing for the strike.
“Everyone knows that the one-month ultimatum we gave to the government to conclude negotiations on the new national minimum wage ends tomorrow (today). We have been patient amid the hardship and mass suffering inflicted on us by the government’s anti-poor policies.”
Meanwhile, it was gathered that the state governors are reportedly ganging up against the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stall the ongoing negotiation.
Friday meeting reconvenes
However, the Friday's meeting will be held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Hall, Nicon Luxury Hotel Plot 903, Tafawa Balewa Way Area 11, Garki, Abuja.
Presidency says labour’s N497,000 demand unrealistic
Legit.ng on Monday, May 27, reported that the federal government expressed unreadiness to approve the N497,000 minimum wage demanded by organised labour, describing it as unrealistic.
Speaking on the development, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the governments both at the federal and state have a bloated workforce.
