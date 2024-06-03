The federal government and leadership of the organised labour have reportedly set to commence another meeting over the ongoing strike of the union

Organised labour leaders reportedly arrived at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation to resume negotiation with government representatives

This came after the unions have shut down workplaces across the country, demanding for an increase in the minimum wage

Organised labour leaders have reportedly arrived at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation at the presidential villa for a closed-door meeting with the federal government's representative.

This was disclosed by some credible sources privy to the development on Monday, June 3.

According to The Punch, the source said:

“We are also meeting with the government representative in the SGF office today. Already seated awaiting the government representative.”

As of when this report was written, the source has yet to mention the details of the government representatives who will engage the labour leaders.

NLC, TUC shutdown workplaces in Nigeria

This is coming after the unions have shut down workplaces across the country in compliance with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) directives to embark on an indefinite strike nationwide.

On Friday, May 31, organised labour said it would embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over the federal government's refusal to increase the N60,000 proposed new minimum wage.

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, disclosed that the strike would commence on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

In a statement, Ajaero and his counterpart in the TUC, Festus Osifo, expressed their concerns and disappointment over the failure of the government to come to a conclusion and pass the new National Minimum Wage Act into law.

NLC stops Hajj pilgrims over protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC and TUC strike had stopped over 60,000 Muslims from performing their religious rites as aviation workers joined the industrial action.

The protesting workers blocked the planes' paths at the international airports across the country and forced airlines to return to Saudi Arabia empty.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, the executive director of MURIC, urged the workers to suspend the strike immediately and allow Muslims to exercise their spiritual rights.

