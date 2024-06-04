Festus Osifo, the president of the TUC, has said that the organised labour was aware that everybody couldn't pay their N494,000 demand for the minimum wage

Osifo posited that the government was aware that organised labour was not fixated on its demand for the new minimum wage

the TUC president then stated that their negotiations were based on certain principles such as inflation, exchange rate and others

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Organised labour in Nigeria has disclosed that nobody or organisation can afford their demand for N494,000 as minimum wage.

Speaking on Channels TV on Tuesday night, June 4, Festus Osifo, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), made the disclosure, stating that it was the existing principles that would determine what they and the government would conclude on as the new minimum wage.

Minimum Wage: Labour clarifies on N494k demand Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"They know very well that we are not fixated on N494,000, and we also know on our part that N494,000 cannot be afforded by everybody from different spectre; we understand that."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Osifo, the number one principle is inflation, net present value, and exchange rate. He stressed that their negotiation is based on science and art principles, which put all factors into consideration on the table.

Minimum wage: How labour started strike

On Friday, May 31, organised labour said it would embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over the federal government's refusal to increase the N60,000 proposed new minimum wage.

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, disclosed that the strike would commence on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

In a statement, Ajaero and his counterpart in the TUC, Festus Osifo, expressed their concerns and disappointment over the failure of the government to come to a conclusion and pass the new National Minimum Wage Act into law.

See the video here:

NLC stops Hajj pilgrims over protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC and TUC strike had stopped over 60,000 Muslims from performing their religious rites as aviation workers joined the industrial action.

The protesting workers blocked the planes' paths at the international airports across the country and forced airlines to return to Saudi Arabia empty.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, the executive director of MURIC, urged the workers to suspend the strike immediately and allow Muslims to exercise their spiritual rights.

Source: Legit.ng