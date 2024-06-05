Organised labour is ready to shift ground on its demand for N494,000 minimum wage to N100,000, according to several sources

This followed the criticism that greeted the N494,000 minimum wage demand, with many saying it was ridiculous and outrageous

Also, the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage have also agreed to meet every day until a new minimum wage is announced

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Organised labour has been said to be considering a massive reduction in its N494,000 to N100,000 as the new minimum wage.

This is as the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage began sitting daily for five days to reach a consensus and put the matter to bed.

Labour slash demand as new minimum wage

Source: Twitter

How much labour want for minimum wage

According to The Punch, multiple sources disclosed that the leadership of organised labour is ready to review its demands in light of the criticism and controversies that followed the proposal.

Critics considered the minimum wage proposal by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) unrealistic and outrageous.

Organised labour embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, June 3, following the failed intervention of the national assembly. Their action grounded the country's economy.

NLC strike: List of workplaces shut

Courtrooms, banks, and airports were shut during the strike, forcing the federal government to hold an emergency meeting to find a lasting solution to the argument.

However, the union announced the suspension of the strike for five days to give room for the negotiation. This came after President Bola Tinubu agreed to pay a minimum wage above N60,000 and the tripartite committee's readiness to meet daily until the matter is resolved.

To express his commitment to the discussion, President Tinubu directed the minister of finance, Wale Edun, to present a cost implication for a new minimum wage within 48 hours of the ultimatum.

The president gave the order during his meeting with the government negotiation team led by George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4.

Minimum Wage: Labour speaks on N494,000 demands

Lagit.ng earlier reported that Festus Osifo, the president of the TUC, said organised labour was aware that everybody couldn't pay their N494,000 demand for the minimum wage.

Osifo posited that the government was aware that organised labour was not fixated on its demand for the new minimum wage.

the TUC president then stated that their negotiations were based on certain principles such as inflation, exchange rate and others.

Source: Legit.ng