A few hours after labour called off the nationwide strike, it resumed talks with the federal government regarding the new minimum wage

On Tuesday, the NLC and the TUC suspended their strike for five days and noted that negotiations with the government on the wage for Nigerian workers and electricity tariff hike would continue

In a new development, a top official of the union confirmed this development to the press on Tuesday afternoon

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, as well as the federal government, have resumed negotiations on the new minimum wage.

Tinubu's government and labour have continued negotiations on the minimum wage. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Strike: Labour, FG to meet over minimum wage

Recall that the labour unions suspended their strike for five days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government raised the N60,000 minimum wage offer.

A highly placed source privy to the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the organised labour, also said that the ongoing strike was “relaxed” in line with the agreement reached with the government on Monday night, June 3.

Vanguard confirmed this development in its publication on Tuesday afternoon, June 4, and noted that the meeting commenced on Tuesday afternoon by 1:00pm.

Speaking on the development, the source explained that at the meeting with the federal government on the instance of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)Senator George Akume, it was agreed that the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage would be sitting every day to conclude negotiations.

The source said:

“We relaxed the strike in line with the agreement with the Federal Government that we will meet every day.

“We are going back to negotiation by 1 pm today. We hope that from now till the weekend, we will be able to reach an agreement but if no agreement is reached, we will resume strike next week.’

Daniel Bwala: "Minimum wage should be about N250,000"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that public affairs analyst and lawyer, Daniel Bwala, said the minimum wage should be about N250,000.

Bwala, however, said it is not realistic because there is no money to sustain a monthly salary payment.

He added that the proposed N60,000 minimum can't do much based on the high rate of inflation in the country.

