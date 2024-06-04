Public affairs analyst and lawyer, Daniel Bwala, said the minimum wage should be about N250,000

Bwala, however, said it is not realistic because there is no money to sustain a monthly salary payment

He added that the proposed N60,000 minimum can't do much based on the high rate of inflation in the country

FCT, Abuja - A former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign in the 2023 election, Daniel Bwala, has suggested N250,000 as the new national minimum wage.

Bwala said the proposed N60,000 minimum wage is not realistic based on food inflation and the cost of living in Nigeria.

He said organised labour demanding N494,000 as the new national minimum wage is deserving but not realistic at the moment

The public affairs analyst stated this during an interview on TVC News on Monday, June 3.

He added that even the federal government is not denying the fact that labour deserves something much more than N60,000 minimum wage.

In the video shared on YouTube, Bwala said;

“Even the federal government is not denying that. I don’t think anybody in his right sense will say what the labour union is asking is nonsensical. No. It’s deserving but not realistic.

“I think the government should be reasonable enough to go a little higher. And I don’t think the government is saying N60,000 is the final.

“If you ask me, I think the minimum wage should be about N250,000 in Nigeria. But if you think it’s due but there is no money, then you have to make do with what you have.”

