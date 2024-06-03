BREAKING: Tinubu's Govt Reacts As Labour Begins Nationwide Strike: “You Risk 6 Months Jail Term”
- President Bola Tinubu has sent a strong message to Nigerian workers following the commencement of the NLC, TUC indefinite strike
- Speaking on behalf of the federal government, AGF Lateef Fagbemi warned workers against joining the industrial action
- Fagbemi in a statement issued on Sunday, June 2, disclosed what would happen to workers who abandon their duties
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has warned workers planning to join the indefinite strike declared by labour unions that they risk six months jail term.
Strike: Tinubu sends message to Nigerian workers
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), gave the warning in a statement on Sunday, June 2.
Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) decided to push ahead with its planned indefinite strike over the new minimum wage, despite last-ditch efforts by the National Assembly leadership to avert the action.
Reacting to the development, Fagbemi said Section 18 of the Trade Disputes Act mandates any worker employed in essential services to provide their employer with 15 days' notice before ceasing their services.
He noted that failure to comply with this provision could result in a fine or imprisonment for up to six months.
NLC, TUC strike, is a breach of court order, FG warns
Buttressing his point, Fagbemi the federal government has been actively engaging stakeholders in a tripartite committee to determine a new national minimum wage.
He pointed out that negotiations are ongoing and have not been concluded, making the planned strike a breach of both an existing order from the National Industrial Court and ongoing settlement efforts by mediators, Daily Trust reported.
“You are further invited to recall the pendency of the interim injunctive order granted on 5th June 2023, which order restrained both Nigeria Labour Congress und Trade Union Congress from embarking on any industrial action or strike of any nature,” he said.
Tinubu begs organised labour
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government led by President Tinubu, made a strong appeal to the leadership of the NLC and the TUC,
The minister of information and national orientation, Idris Mohammed, appealed to organised labour to give the president more time.
Mohammed made this appeal after Joe Ajero's led NLC declared an indefinite strike and rejected the federal government's N60,000 minimum wage offer.
