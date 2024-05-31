Global site navigation

BREAKING: FG, NLC Negotiation Meeting Ends in Deadlock As Tinubu Insists on N60,000 Minimum Wage
Nigeria

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • Orgnised Labour has provided an update regarding its meeting with the federal government-led committee
  • On Friday, NLC officials walked out of the 37-man tripartite committee meeting held in Abuja because the federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, insisted on the N60,000 as the new minimum wage
  • Festus Osifo, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), confirmed the development to journalists and shared further details

FCT, Abuja - For the third time, the organised labour walked out of the government team at the Tripartite Committee meeting on the new national minimum wage.

Labour takes action as FG refuses to meet its demand
Labour walks out of the meeting with FG as Tinubu's government insisted on paying N60,000 as the new minimum wage. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ
Source: Facebook

NLC, TUC walks out of FG's meeting

This is due to the federal government's inability to make new offers beyond the N60,000 it earlier propsed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its president, Joe Ajaero.

JUST IN: NLC threatens nationwide strike over N494,000 minimum wage demand

A source at the meeting disclosed that negotiations hit a brick wall when the government and the organized private sector remained adamant about the N60,000 offer they made on Tuesday, May 28, Vanguard reported.

"No new offer", NLC, TUC fumes

Festus Osifo, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), president, confirmed the development and disclosed that they were leaving the venue because the government team did not have anything new to offer, BusinessDay reported.

With the latest development, there are strong indications that labour may begin to mobilise for strike as they have scheduled a press conference by 4 pm at the national headquarters, Daily Independent reported.

Legit.ng gathered that organised labour will later, address a world press conference on the way forward.

BREAKING: Minimum wage: NLC may begin nationwide strike Monday, June 3

N494,000 minimum wage: NLC threatens nationwide strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organised labour (the NLC and the TUC) threatened to embark on a nationwide strike from Monday, June 3, over a new minimum wage.

Labour issued this threat ahead of its meeting with the tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage, scheduled for Friday, May 31.

Organised labour sources, nonetheless, disclosed that a nationwide strike might start on Monday, depending on the outcome of the meeting. According to the sources, organised labour is already mobilising for a strike from Monday, June 3.

Source: Legit.ng

Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

