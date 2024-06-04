The federal government has reached an agreement with organised labour after the aggrived unions grounded the economy and crippled activities

Confirming the development, Joe Ajaero's led NLC insisted that the industrial action continues today, (the Day 2) strike and labour will continue negotiations with the FG's tripartite committee

Legit.ng reports that the NLC and the TUC declared an indefinite strike following the government's inability to meet their demands on the new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Joe Ajaero has clarified that the ongoing nationwide strike has not been called off, contrary to reports suggesting an agreement with the federal government.

The NLC disclosed this in a post shared on its website, social media platform X on Tuesday, June 4.

In the terse statement, the NLC said its organs will meet today, to decide on the outcome of the meeting with the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

NLC tweeted:

"Until we hear from Our Organs at our Meeting scheduled for today 4th June , We are still on Strike."

This clarification comes after a meeting between government officials and labour leaders on Monday evening in Abuja, where the federal government agreed to pay a higher national minimum wage than its initial proposal of N60,000.

The meeting aimed to resolve the dispute over the minimum wage, which led to the NLC declaring a nationwide indefinite strike starting from June 2, 2024.

Tinubu’s govt appeals to organised labour

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu-led federal government appealed to organised labour to suspend the strike and continue negotiations with the Tripartite Committee.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the federal government desires a peaceful outcome and will do everything to make this happen.

Idris said Tinubu is firmly committed to doing what is sustainable regarding minimum wage negotiations.

Source: Legit.ng