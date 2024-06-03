The federal government has reached out to organised labour to continue negotiations with the Tripartite Committee

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said labour must recognise that minimum wage involves the private sector

Idris said the current proposal of N494,000 would cripple the Nigerian economy, by leading to massive job losses

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has appealed to organised labour to suspend the strike and continue negotiations with the Tripartite Committee.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the federal government desires a peaceful outcome and will do everything to make this happen.

Idris said Tinubu is firmly committed to doing what is sustainable regarding minimum wage negotiations.

He called on the labour unions to reciprocate this gesture in the interest of the nation.

Idris said the federal government is not against the negotiating table and wants to strike a measured and realistic balance to arrive at a new minimum wage.

He made this known in a statement issued via the ministry’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FMINONigeria on Monday, June 3.

Stating the fundamental facts surrounding a new minimum wage, the minister said:

“The minimum wage is not only for public sector workers. It will be binding on the private sector as well. This reality must be factored into the negotiations.

“As I have explained earlier, Labour’s current proposal of N494,000 is an increase of 1,547 per cent on the existing wage and translates into an annual wage bill of 9.5 Trillion Naira for the Federal Government of Nigeria alone.

“This is apart from its cost implications for subnational governments and private sector employees. Such a wage bill would cripple the Nigerian economy, by leading to massive job losses, especially in the private sector.”

