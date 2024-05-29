The federal government tripartite committee on new minimum wage has suspended its sitting indefinitely

This is as the government increased its proposal from N57,000 to N60,000 while organised labour also came down from N497,000 to N494,000

Reacting to the development in an interview with Legit.ng, Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, suggested that N75,000 would be appropriate as the new minimum wage

FCT, Abuja - The tripartite committee's meeting on the new minimum wage has been postponed indefinitely after its last meeting on Tuesday, May 29.

At their last meeting on Tuesday, the federal government raised its proposal for the minimum wage in Abuja from N57,000 to N60,000.

Minimum wage: government increases its proposal

For their part, organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC, also dropped from N497,000 to N494,000 during the last meeting of the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage, The Punch reported.

One of the union leaders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the meeting ended in a stalemate and had been postponed indefinitely.

The source said:

“The government proposed N60,000, which was not accepted by Labour.”

A member of the union who spoke on the side before the meeting commenced said organised labour would only lower its demands if the government raises its proposal.

What is appropriate to pay as minimum wage

He added that the only solution was for the government to propose something reasonable so that they could also lower their demands.

Reacting to the development, Titilop Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng, suggested that N75,000 should be appropriate enough to pay the workers.

She said:

"I think N75,000 is appropriate enough to pay as a new minimum wage in this current situation."

