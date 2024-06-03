BREAKING: Blackout as Electricity Workers Shut Down National Grid Amid NLC's Indefinite Strike
FCT, Abuja - Amid the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said the “labour union has shut down” the national grid.
As reported by The Cable on Monday morning, June 3, this has resulted in a blackout nationwide.
The national grid shutdown occurred at about 2.19 am, per Leadership newspaper.
Strike: TUC's statement
TUC's statement partly reads:
"At about 1:15 am this morning, the Benin Transmission Operator under the Independent System Operations unit of TCN reported that all operators were driven away from the control room and that staff that resisted were beaten while some were wounded in the course of forcing them out of the control room and without any form of control or supervision, the Benin Area Control Center was brought to zero.
"Other transmission substations that were shut down, by the Labour Union include the Ganmo, Benin, Ayede, Olorunsogo, Akangba and Osogbo Transmission Substations. Some transmission lines were equally opened due to the ongoing activities of the labour union.
"On the power generating side, power generating units from different generating stations were forced to shut down."
The TUC's statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, its general manager, public affairs, promised to continue to make efforts to recover and stabilise the grid to enable the restoration of normal bulk transmission of electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.
More to follow...
