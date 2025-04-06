Pregnancy: Lady Shares What She Will Do if Her Man Can't Pay Hospital Bills After Childbirth
- A lady has shared the action she will take if she gets pregnant and it happens that her man is not able to pay bills
- She said if her man is unable to foot the hospital bills, she might before forced to remove his name from the child's birth certificate
- The lady's post is going viral as she wonders why a man will not be able to pay hospital bills for his woman after childbirth
Reactions have trailed a post made by a Nigerian lady who shared what she would do if she gave birth and her man was unable to settle the hospital bills.
In a post she made online, the lady suggested it is a man's job to pay hospital bills after his wife has given birth.
According to the Facebook user identified as Glory Warri Rebel Okotie, the man should be able to pay bills after the woman has suffered to carry a pregnancy and to give birth.
Glory wonders what the man's job is if he cannot even raise money to pay the hospital bills for his wife.
She said if her man is not able to pay the bills, she will be forced to remove his name from the child's birth certificate and put her own there.
Her words:
"If I carry belle and pay hospital bill, the birth certificate no fit carry the man name. I'll put only my name there. I can't even imagine a woman carrying a pregnancy, going through labor and then paying her hospital bill after childbearing. As how? Wetin be the man job? Ewwww. God forbid."
Reactions as lady shares what she will do if she pays bills after childbirth
Ogechi Muogbo said:
"Guy! I no dey play for this one o. Non negotiable. Even if I get the money and you no get, better go and borrow or sell all you have."
Francisca Tombia said:
"I go suffer for pregnancy from one to 9 months, suffer labour pain or cs, still pay for my own hospital bill. Na ment be that one?"
Ibiam Benita Akunna said:
"As it should be. Any man that won't pay his wife's hospital bill and still expect the child to bear his name is an opioro mango."
Chidinma Gracious Nwachinemere said:
"Pregnancy for 9 months and a man couldn’t plan for the arrival of his baby? My sister some women Dey marry shaa because i no fit and will never."
Finegal Jes said:
"Imagine suffering whilst carrying a life for nine months and the crown on your head can't afford to pay for your medical bills. I dunno how he was able to buy the crown in the very beninging."
Man loses his wife due to alleged quackery
In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man was left in tears after his wife and baby died in a hospital in Owerri, Imo state.
The man alleged that the doctor who attended to his pregnant wife was using YouTube videos to work.
The man's heartbreaking story has gone viral and met strong condemnation online after it was shared on Instagram.
