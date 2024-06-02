Senator Shehu Sani warned that if the federal government agrees to a minimum wage of 400,000 naira, private employers will be expected to match it

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress are planning a nationwide strike over the federal government's refusal to accept their proposed minimum wage of 494,000 naira

Meanwhile, the federal government has described the proposed indefinite strike by the labour unions as illegal

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja—Senator Shehu Sani has warned that if the federal government agrees to a minimum wage of 400,000 naira, it will set a benchmark for private employers to follow.

Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state and human rights activist, stated this in a post on X on Sunday, June 2.

Shehu Sani speaks on the consequences of the FG agreeing to pay N400k minimum wage.

"If the FG agrees to pay a minimum wage of 400k, that is what you have to pay your security guard, your house maid, your driver, your sales girl or sales boy, your gardener, your shop assistant, your cleaner... or you negotiate to pay half, which is 200k," Sani said.

NLC/TUC announces indefinite strike

Legit.ng notes that Sani's comment comes as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) announced they would embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, June 3, over the federal government's refusal to accept their proposed new minimum wage.

The NLC is demanding a minimum wage of 494,000 naira, which the government has rejected.

Meanwhile, the federal government has described the proposed indefinite strike by the labour unions as illegal.

Minimum wage: Primate Ayodele speaks on NLC's demands

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele, a prominent religious leader, has said the organised labour's demand for N494,000 as the new minimum wage from the federal government is unrealistic.

The spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, said this while reacting to the NLC's request from the federal government.

The cleric maintained that the highest government can pay without hitches is N60,000, adding that what the NLC was asking for was unachievable because an increase in salaries would lead to an increase in inflation and cost of living.

