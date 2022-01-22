A Muslim and cuurent commissioner for finance in Osun, Bola Oyebamiji, has sponsored the building of CAN's secretariat in Osun state

The president of CAN, Samson Ayokunle, hailed Oyebamiji for his gesture during the unveiling of the secretariat

Ayokunle used the opportunity to preach to Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance, noting that it is what God wants

Irewole LGA, Osun state - Bola Oyebamiji, commissioner for finance in Osun, has sponsored the building of a secretariat for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Irewole local government area in the state.

This was disclosed on Thursday, January 20, by CAN president, Samson Ayokunle, during the unveiling of the secretariat.

A Muslim leader and commissioner for finance in Osun state, Bola Oyebamiji, has built a secretariat for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Irewole LGA. Photo credit: @toluogunlesi

Source: Twitter

Oyebamiji who sponsored the building meant for Christians is a Muslim and the Balogun Musulumi of Ikireland.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Embrace religious tolerance - CAN president tells Nigerians

In his remarks at the unveiling of the secretaria, Ayokunle commended Oyebamiji for his efforts and urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance.

The CAN president expressed delight that the commissioner has shown a good example for others to emulate.

He wass quoted to have said:

“Bola Oyebamiji is someone my family has been very close to for the past 20 years and he has always been like this.

“He is a very good and tolerant man to everybody, no matter your religion. I have always known him to be partaker in the work of God be it in the church or mosque.

“I must say this is laudable. This is what we have been preaching — harmonious relationship between all religions. It is exactly what God wants. This is the only way we can achieve true peace in our nation. It is nice to know that the sponsor of this project for CAN Irewole is a devout Muslim. This gladdens my heart so much.”

Ayokunle appealed to Nigerians to realise that the country will be a better place for everyone to live if peace and tolerance is given a chance.

The chairman of CAN in Osun state, Amos Ogunrinde, also said the gesture is what individuals should emulate, adding that it will go a long way in enhancing religious tolerance.

Nigerians react

Olufemi Busiyi Ayorinde commented on Facebook:

"Live and let's live. That's good to hear. The late former governor of Oyo State was from my hometown. He died last week and there were a lot of muslim clerics there for prayers despite the fact that Akala was a christian."

Kingsley O David Oche said:

"Kudos to the Muslims that did this honourable thing may God rewards each and everyone of you openly."

Excellency Imam Mu'aaz said:

"We are not meant to hate each other, but to show love and care. That's a good move towards unity among the two religions."

Why religion is number one problem for Nigerians - Wole Soyinka

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has singled out religion as the number one problem hindering Nigerians from being liberated as “rational beings.”

The venerated writer made the comment while speaking recently with a professor of African Literature, Dr. Louisa Egbunike.

He said:

“All over the place, I find that religion has been cosseted too much. And liberty has been taken by religionists, which would not be considered to other movements which are considered secularists."

Source: Legit.ng