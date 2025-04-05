​Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has outlined seven prayer points for the April 2025 Holy Ghost Service

The prayers include gratitude for children, petitions for a glorious future, excellence among children, guidance in upbringing, etc.

Congregants have responded positively, sharing experiences of uplifting worship and expressing hopes for answered prayers

Redemption City, Ogun state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has unveiled a set of prayer points for the April 2025 Holy Ghost Service.

The seven prayer points which the cleric posted on X focus on the well-being of families, children, and personal growth.

List of Pastor Adeboye's 7 prayer points

Prayer Points

1. Praise God because He is the One Who has given us these wonderful children and has also been taking care of them.

2. Father, let my tomorrow be glorious.

3. Father, please let all my children excel.

4. Father, please give me the grace to train all my children in Your way.

5. Father, please don't let me lose any of my children to the devil.

6. Father, please keep evil companies far away from my children.

7. Personal Prayer Point

Reactions trail Pastor Adeboye's prayer points

Expressions of agreement were widespread, with many on X responding to Pastor Adeboye's prayer points with heartfelt "Amens". FortKnox, @FortKnoxCrypto, said:

"May your prayers be answered with blessings abundant!"

Another X user, Ogecha, @supab1902, added:

"May God answer our prayers in Jesus name. Amen."

"Was at camp from yesterday and the choir were amazing. May all our prayers be answered," Jetty, @v_aihonsu, said.

Pastor Adeboye renames RCCG church chapter

In another report, Pastor Adeboye recently announced a significant change within the church structure through an X post on April 1. During their second visit to Trinity Towers, the headquarters of the RCCG City of David parish in Lagos, Pastor Adeboye and his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye revealed they had received a divine instruction to rename the Apapa Family within the church.

The group will now be known as “The Favoured Family.” Trinity Towers, situated at the heart of the RCCG City of David parish, played a pivotal role in this renaming process. In his message, Pastor Adeboye depicts the importance of divine favour as central to the church's mission.

The iconic location, which serves as a hub for the church's activities, symbolises the growth and importance of the Apapa Family.

Source: Legit.ng