Minimum Wage: Primate Ayodele Speaks on NLC's Demands, Strike
- The NLC has been urged to accept the government's proposal of N60,000 as the new minimum wage
- Primate Elijah Ayodele made the appeal to organised labour, adding that the demand of N494,000 as the new minimum wage would pull the country into recession, and inflation would go up
- Ayodele said the higher the salaries, the higher the cost of living, and it is in the best interest of the country for the union to accept the government's N60,000 proposal
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.
Organised labour's demand for N494,000 as the new minimum wage from the federal government has been described as unrealistic.
Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, made the comment while reacting to the request of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from the federal government.
Why Tinubu can't pay N494,000 as minimum wage
Ayodele made his position known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, adding that the union was wasting time with the demand.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
The cleric maintained that the highest government can pay without hitches is N60,000.
According to him, what the NLC was asking for as a new minimum wage was unrealistic and unachievable because an increase in salaries would lead to an increase in inflation and cost of living. Thus, the higher the salaries, the higher the inflation.
NLC urged to suspend strike
The religious leader also commented on the scheduled nationwide strike, urging the union not to embark on it because doing so would not make the government shift ground to accept their demands.
The cleric maintained that the government could not meet the NLC's demand because doing so would push the country into recession.
The statement reads in part:
‘’The NLC is only wasting time with the request for N494,000 as minimum wage; the highest the federal government can do is N60,000. As a matter of fact, an increment in salary will lead to an increase in inflation and cost of living. Labour is only dreaming with the proposal, it’s not realistic and can’t be achieved.’’
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844