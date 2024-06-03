The aviation unions in Nigeria have announced their intention to join the nationwide indefinite strike directed by labour unions

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the unions after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Sunday

Following the announcement, they directed their members to withdraw services at all the country’s airports

In compliance with the indefinite strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), aviation unions have directed members to withdraw services across airports in Nigeria.

The withdrawal would take effect on Monday June 3, the unions declared.

The unions that joined the strike include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

As reported by Daily Trust, the leadership of the unions decided after an emergency meeting held on Sunday, June 2.

The unions, in a joint statement signed by Comrade Ocheme Aba, general secretary of NUATE, directed all branches to comply.

Meanwhile, organised labour declared an indefinite strike over the federal government's inability to meet their demands and pay N494,000 as the new minimum wage.

The Notice read:

“In compliance with the directive from our labour labores-—Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria—we hereby inform the general public, aviation service providers, airline operators, aviation businesses and all aviation workers nationwide that starting from 0000hrs of June 3, 2024 all services at all Nigerian airports shall be fully withdrawn till further notice.

“Not oblivious that many international flights to Nigeria are already airborne, the strike will commence at international terminals on 4th of June, 2024.

“All aviation workers should recognize the seriousness of this struggle and comply unfailingly. All Branch officers of our unions shall ensure full compliance at all airports.”

Strike: International terminal to be closed on Tuesday

As reported by PremiumTimes, the unions acknowledged the complexities of international travel and said the strike at international terminals would begin on 4 June.

NLC/TUC take final decision on indefinite strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC and the TUC, said on Sunday, June 2, they will push ahead with a planned indefinite strike over the new minimum wage, despite last-ditch efforts by the National Assembly leadership to avert the action.

The labour unions confirmed their decision to proceed with the strike, which threatens to cripple economic activities in the country.

The labour unions said they would meet to discuss the National Assembly leadership's appeal to suspend the strike and allow for further dialogue.

