Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Organised Labour has declared an indefinite nationwide strike over minimum wage and electricity tariff hikes.

Legit.ng earlier reported that strong indications are suggesting that organized labour might initiate a nationwide strike starting Monday, June 3, concerning the issue of a new minimum wage.

The strike will commence on Monday, June 3 Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) announced that the nationwide strike will commence on Monday, June 3rd.

Labour had accused the federal government negotiators of being unserious in the negotiation process.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Vanguard, NLC and TUC leaders disclosed this at an ongoing press briefing in Labour House, Abuja.

The labour unions pleaded with Nigerians to bear with them, saying “Apologies for inconveniences but commitment to pursue the cause to its conclusion.”

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has failed to conclude negotiations with organised labour on a new national minimum wage and reverse the hike in the electricity tariff, The Nation reports.

Ajaero added that the nationwide strike would begin by midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng