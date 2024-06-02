The Arewa Truth and Justice Initiative criticised Kano state governor Abba Yusuf for abolishing the five emirates and reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

The group also accused Yusuf of neglecting his duties and relying on "shenanigans" to cover his failures in education, development, economy, security, and other areas

Comrade Momoh Idoko, the group's coordinator, urged Gov Yusuf to focus on providing good governance and redefine his agenda to prioritise the needs of the state

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Kano, Nigeria - The Arewa Truth and Justice Initiative has denounced Kano state governor Abba Yusuf for his controversial decision to abolish the five emirates in the state and reinstate former Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The group, in a statement signed by Coordinator Comrade Momoh Idoko and made available to Legit.ng, said Governor Yusuf made the move to divert attention from his alleged failures in office.

The Arewa Truth and Justice Initiative alleged that Kano state governor Abba Yusuf removed Emir Ado Bayero to cover up his failures. Photo credit:@Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kano emir: Gov Abba Yusuf accused of neglecting duties

Idoko also accused Governor Yusuf of neglecting his duties, instead choosing to pursue vendettas and relying on "shenanigans" to cover his failures in the one year he has spent in office.

The group also criticised the governor's decision to demolish shops, businesses, and homes, adding that he failed to address the state's challenges in education, development, economy, security, and other areas.

"In a desperate bid to cover his failures on the day of reckoning, his one year in office, Governor Yusuf decided to distract the Kano people with the purported abolishment of the five emirates of the state. We commend the people of Kano for not falling for the trick and rejecting the purported removal of the substantive Emir Ado Bayero.," the statement partly read.

According to the group, a recent assessment of the performances of all the governors sworn in on May 29, 2023, showed that Governor Yusuf of Kano state is rated very poor.

Kano: Group calls for good governance

Meanwhile, the group urged Governor Yusuf to retrace his steps and focus on providing good governance to the people of Kano state rather than relying on distractions.

The group commended the people of Kano for rejecting the purported removal of Emir Ado Bayero and called on the Governor to redefine his agenda and prioritise the needs of the state.

"We urge Governor Yusuf to stop playing games and focus on providing good governance for the people of Kano state. There a need for him to have a rethink and properly define his agenda in the next three years that he is going to spend as the governor of Kano state.

Because from all indications it seems he is not well prepared. Kano people deserve better and the Governor must sit up and focus on carrying out his duties rather than embarking on meaningless vendetta and relying on shenanigans to cover his failures," Comrade Idoko said.

Kano elders urge Governor Yusuf to reinstate sacked emirs

In another report, elders from Kano South Senatorial Zone housing Rano, Gaya and Karaye, have urged Governor Yusuf to immediately restore the abolished emirates and sacked emirs.

The 103 stakeholders from the three emirates called on the governor and the state House of Assembly to reinstate the sacked emirs to avoid marginalisation and stalling development and progress in the communities.

The spokesperson, Hon. Musa Salisu, stated this while addressing a press conference in Kano on Wednesday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng