The deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has been urged to accept his fate and leave Kano state for peace to reign

The Northern Professionals Forum (NPF) said maintaining peace and stability is important for the development and harmony of the state

The group said the reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanu II was done in accordance with the provisions of the law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The Northern Professionals Forum (NPF) has called on the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero to accept his deposition by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as an act of Allah and to allow peace to prevail in the state.

The Director-General of the Forum, Arch. Usman Yusuf, made this known in a communique issued after a meeting in Kano.

Deposed Emir Bayero told to accept his deposition as an act of Allah Photo credit: @Super_Joyce1, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: UGC

“We admonish and call upon the Former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to toe the path of Honour and dignity, and allow peace to reign in Kano State.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian Tribune reports that Yusuf called on politicians to abstain from bitterness and support the new law reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“We equally, enjoin all politicians who are the authors of balkanising the Long Historic monolithic Kano Emirate, to eschew bitterness, and embrace the new law, for the onward progress and continued coexistence of peace-loving people of Kano State.”

The group said unity and cooperation are crucial for the development and harmony of Kano state.

The forum also emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

They explained that the actions of the Kano State House of Assembly to abolish and dethrone emirs of the five emirates were done in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The group said likewise the reinstatement of His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as 16TH Emir of Kano, Leadership reports.

“Furthermore, the subsequent approval, assenting of the Bill, consequential dissolution of the embattled Emirates and Reinstatement of His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as 16TH Emir of Kano – were all in tandem with the rule of law and powers conferred on the Governor as enshrined in 1999 constitution (as amended).

Sani proposes solution to Kano emirate tussle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani proffered a solution to resolving the royal tussle in Kano Emirate between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sani said there should be a constitutional amendment that allows governors to only appoint traditional rulers.

The former federal lawmakers said the removal of monarchs should be done by the national council of traditional rulers.

Source: Legit.ng