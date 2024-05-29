A federal lawmaker and chieftain of the ruling APC has reacted to the trending development in the polity, the restoration of the old national anthem

Philip Agbese, a member of the House of Representatives, claimed that the old national anthem would be of great benefit to Nigerians

The lawmaker maintained that the synergy between the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu is yielding results

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Philip Agbese, a member of the House of Representatives, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the bill to reintroduce the old national anthem into law.

House of Reps member Philip Agbese defends Tinubu's decision on the old national anthem.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, May 29, Tinubu signed the bill into law and noted that the anthem symbolised Nigeria's diversity.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Agbese, who is the deputy spokesperson of the House, said Tinubu is responsive by signing important bills into law, The Cable reported.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency, said Tinubu’s “approach to legislative matters has fostered a collaborative environment, encouraging open dialogue and constructive engagement between the executive and legislative arms” of government, PremiumTimes reported.

“This synergy has yielded significant benefits, including the swift passage and signing of crucial bills that address pressing national issues,” Agbese said.

Benfits of old national anthem outlined by the APC chieftain below

Speaking further on how the old national anthem would benefit Nigerians, the lawmaker said the old national anthem will restore Nigeria's glorious days.

He noted that Nigeria will walk into an era of prosperity, where the economy will be fruitful and the infrastructure will be in top shape, just like in the "golden old years."

The APC lawmaker added that “This anthem, with its familiar lyrics and stirring melody, evokes a sense of nostalgia and patriotism in the hearts of many Nigerians."

He stated thus:

“I am particularly thrilled with the return to our old national anthem as a major step towards the country’s return to glory days.

“This was an era of prosperity; when the economy worked, infrastructure was in top shape, agriculture was still the in thing, and our educational system was among the best.

“The old national anthem is more than just a song; it’s a symbol of our shared values and aspirations.”

Tinubu told to revert to ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ anthem

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former presidential aide Reno Omokri condemned the signing into law of the old National Anthem.

Reacting to the development, Omokri, in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, faulted Tinubu’s action and noted that "his action looks like a step backwards."

Omokri noted that ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ National Anthem was written by a collective young Nigerians, including John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, B. A. Ogunnaike, Sota Omoigui and P. O. Aderibigbe in 1978, and the old National Anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, was written by an English woman, Lillian Jean Williams.

Source: Legit.ng