Federal lawmakers in Nigeria have passed a bill to change the national anthem from ‘Arise o compatriots’ to ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’

On Wednesday, May 29, President Bola Tinubu signed the national anthem bill seeking to return the old national anthem ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ into law

A video surfaced showing Tinubu in an interview saying if he had his way, he would bring back Nigeria's old national anthem

FCT, Abuja - A video has shown President Bola Tinubu speaking in favour of the old national anthem.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, May 29, signed the national anthem bill 2024, seeking to reinstate the old anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee,” into law, shifting from the “Arise, o compatriots.”

Legit.ng reports that the “Nigeria, we hail thee” anthem was used from 1960 when Nigeria gained independence until it was replaced by “Arise, o compatriots” in 1978.

On Wednesday, May 29, a clip emerged showing Tinubu speaking about the Nigerian anthem.

His words:

“We are one and one Nigeria. And we should be proud. In fact, if I have my way, I would bring back our old, first national anthem. That described us much more better. I don’t know why we changed it. Is it about service. Is it about diversity? Is it about commitment?”

Watch Tinubu's video below:

Legit.ng reports that several Nigerians have expressed outrage after the country's national anthem was changed with little consultation.

Reacting online, some Nigerians said the country had more pressing problems such as insecurity, rising inflation and a foreign exchange crisis.

But Tahir Mongunu, chairman of the parliamentary committee which pushed the bill through, dismissed the widespread criticism, saying it was "apt, timely and important".

