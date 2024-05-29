Civil Societies have hailed President Bola Tinubu's administration for recent achievements

The CSOs highlighted the significant contributions of his cabinet, particularly SGF Senator George Akume, who has been a pillar of stability

The CSOs during a solidarity rally in Abuja, RUN acknowledged the administration's effective handling of challenges such as petrol subsidies and forex rates

FCT, Abuja-A frontline civil society organization, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has commended President Bola Tinubu's government over recent achievements, stating that his cabinet has contributed hugely to his success.

Specifically, the group lauded the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), senator George Akume, adding that he has been a pillar and beacon of stability in the Tinubu-led administration.

CSOs hails Tinubu over reforms Photo credit: RUN

Source: Facebook

As reported in Vanguard the CSOs also commended the nation's service chiefs for keying into Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and combatting insecurity headlong, less than one year in office.

Also, citing recent successes and exploits by the Nigerian military in the fight against insecurity RUN hailed the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and urged him to sustain the feats. Leadership reported

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The group which comprises youths and middle-aged citizens in Nigeria made this known during a solidarity rally organized to mark twenty-five years of uninterrupted democracy and to commemorate the first anniversary of the current administration, on Wednesday, May 29, in Abuja.

Addressing participants at the rally, the Conveners; Amb. Solomon Adodo and Chief Michael Msuaan (MON) who spoke separately described the SGF as a seasoned administrator, addressing the challenges and bottlenecks that characterized how the federal government performed its duties.

On his part, Amb. Solomon Adodo "hailed Mr. President for assembling an impeccable team of technocrats and patriots who have prioritized the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said:

"The choice of Senator George Akume, a two-term former Governor, Senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to serve as SGF has been one of the best appointments of Mr. President and his ability to stabilise the administration is, to say the least, credible."

Also speaking, chief Michael Msuaan underscored the "silent success of the current administration as a result of the professional handling of affairs of government by the SGF whom he described as a prolific leader."

Tinubu inherited plethora of challenges

The group acknowledged that the administration was greeted by a plethora of challenges at inception including the reoccurring petrol subsidy matter, the subsidization of forex rates and a rapid decline in local productivity.

The CSOs, further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking the bull by the horns and embarked on sweeping reforms that have set Nigeria on a path of enduring progress.

"This administration was greeted by monumental challenges but Mr. President and his adroit Team have converted these challenges to opportunities.

In just one year, our refineries have roared back to life, the country is now a huge construction site with several road projects ongoing and the youth have been significantly prioritized with the floating of several youth entrepreneurship funds, appointments, and consistent positive engagements."

Conclusively, the group condemned any form of promotion of anarchy, also calling on Nigerians to unite for development to continue.

Tinubu describes Wike as FCT landlord

Legit.ng earlier reported that president Bola Tinubu has openly praised the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for revitalizing the nation's capital, describing him as the 'landlord of FC.'

The president spoke on Monday, May 28, at the commissioning of the southern parkway from christian centre to ring road one, a project that began 13 years ago, president Tinubu pointed out that the project is a testament to the current administration's inclusive and sustainable development.

Source: Legit.ng