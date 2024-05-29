The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reacted to a report of poor meals being served to Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Assistant Director, Public Affairs, of the Commission, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the photo of the meal circulating on social media was doctored

Usara said the photo was not the breakfast served to pilgrims of FCT in their hotel in Makkah, Nama Al-Asriya Hotel

FCT, Abuja - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has refuted the claim that Nigerian pilgrims currently observing the 2024 Hajj were served poor meals for breakfast after paying N8m as Hajj fare on Tuesday, May 28.

NAHCON said the photo circulating on social media and posted by a Facebook user, Babagana Digima, was doctored.

NAHCON says photo of the breakfast was doctored

Assistant Director, Public Affairs, of the Commission, Fatima Sanda Usara, disclosed this in a statement posted via NAHCON X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @nigeriahajjcom on Wednesday, May 29.

Usara said the Facebook user was not in Saudi Arabia, adding that pilgrims on the ground in Makkah disclaimed the allegation with pictorial evidence.

“The medium simply amplified a lie it picked on Facebook with the doctored picture of today’s breakfast served to pilgrims of FCT in their hotel in Makkah, Nama Al-Asriya Hotel and spread it as news.”

NAHCON urged Nigerians to ignore the story describing it as fake news.

Usara said the story is not only false about the FCT pilgrims’ breakfast but also appears to be malicious.

Speaking on the issuance of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to pilgrims, Usara assured that each pilgrim will eventually receive their due amount.

The NAHCON spokesperson explained that banks are issuing BTA at the current market rate of Naira to the Dollar which is higher than N1,252 to a dollar on 24th April 2024 when NAHCON paid BTA differential for the pilgrims.

She said the development is causing a shortfall to the original value whereas pilgrims are supposed to be paid at the exchange rate obtainable on 24th April.

“As of 24th April 2024 when NAHCON paid BTA differential for the pilgrims, the Dollar exchange rate was N1,252 to a Dollar thereby N626,000 was paid to be exchanged at the value of $500 (Five hundred Dollars). This is the figure that the Hajj stakeholders had agreed upon and which NAHCON declared and still stands by.”

Usara disclosed that NAHCON has taken up the matter and hopes to be resolved soon, assuring pilgrims to remain calm as it would not allow their interest to be jeopardized in any way.

