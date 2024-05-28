A photo of the breakfast served to Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj has emerged

Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, while reacting to the photo said “Pilgrims don turn to IDPs”

Sani compared it to what people living in internally displaced person (IDP) camps are served to eat

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has compared the breakfast given to Nigerians on pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj to what is offered to those in the IDP camps.

Sani stated this while reacting to a Facebook post made by one Babagana Digima on Tuesday, May 28.

Shehu says Pilgrims don turn to IDPs” Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Babagana Digima

Source: UGC

Digima claimed that Nigerian pilgrims have started begging to get money to buy food despite paying over N8 million for the pilgrimage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

“After paying N8m for Hajj see the breakfast that our pilgrims are being given! Nahcon Nigeria Fatima Mustapha. This is what was given today 28th May 2024. In fact, some pilgrims have already started begging to get money to buy food because even their remaining $300 that was promised to be paid to them in Saudi (out of $500) is not forthcoming from the authorities!”

Reacting to Digima’s post via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@ShehuSani, he simply wrote: “Pilgrims don turn to IDPs.”

Legit.ng recalls that the vice president, Kashim Shettima, revealed that the federal government approved N90 billion to support Nigerian Muslims attending the annual pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on Sani's post.

@Oforma19

They don't have to complain let them pray.

@DiceOfTruth

Another day to remind us that you can't run a country successfully and refuse to catch thieves.

This is the same haji that was ridiculously subsidised by N90billion... yes, N90billion, which someone has obviously pocketed... but let's brag.

@Tunex01

Nigerians leaders in all facet use any opportunity as an avenue to make money. We don carry am enter religion too. How can you pay 8M for hajj and be eating Akara and kuku Zaki.

We need to fix this character of ours.

@kotosiaface17

Oh Oh so these people pay money to someone for these religious excursions, now I understand why the subsidy for them, this is another government looting system smh.

@BrightIykeIMO

The organisers must said "After all this is better than what their government feed them at home"

Nigerians arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video recorded the moment when Nigerians arrived in Saudi Arabia for their Hajj pilgrimage, receiving a warm welcome that quickly went viral

In the video, the Nigerians arrive and are greeted with gifts, which they select themselves

The Nigerians, who appeared delighted by the gesture, reciprocated warmly, demonstrating their appreciation

Source: Legit.ng