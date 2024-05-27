Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tension, Gunshots in Ipaja, Lagos as '100' Hoodlums Attack Police Station, Deaths Recorded
Nigeria

BREAKING: Tension, Gunshots in Ipaja, Lagos as '100' Hoodlums Attack Police Station, Deaths Recorded

by  Ridwan Adeola 1 min read
  • No fewer than 100 hoodlums have reportedly attacked a police station in Ipaja area of Lagos state
  • Legit.ng reports that the attack led to gunshots being fired by the security operatives to disperse the rampaging hoodlums
  • Details of the attack are still sketchy but media reports say some of the hoodlums were gunned down

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ipaja, Lagos state - Hoodlums, reportedly numbering over 100, on Monday morning, May 27, attacked Alogolo police station in Ipaja, Lagos state.

According to The Nation, the attack led to the exchange of gunshots during which some of the hoodlums were killed.

Lagos: Hoodlums attack Ipaja police station
Over 100 hoodlums reportedly attacked a police station in Lagos on Monday, May 27. Photo credit: Benjamin Hundeyin
Source: Facebook

The Punch also noted the attack which cause cannot be immediately ascertained.

The attack created tension in the area.

Legit.ng understands that reinforcement of police operatives has been deployed.

Hoodlums bomb police station in Anambra

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was tension Neni community as hoodlums set ablaze a police station and the headquarters of the Anaocha local government area in Anambra state.

A source said the hoodlums also kidnapped some police operatives, including female police personnel.

Source: Legit.ng

