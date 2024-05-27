No fewer than 100 hoodlums have reportedly attacked a police station in Ipaja area of Lagos state

Legit.ng reports that the attack led to gunshots being fired by the security operatives to disperse the rampaging hoodlums

Details of the attack are still sketchy but media reports say some of the hoodlums were gunned down

Ipaja, Lagos state - Hoodlums, reportedly numbering over 100, on Monday morning, May 27, attacked Alogolo police station in Ipaja, Lagos state.

According to The Nation, the attack led to the exchange of gunshots during which some of the hoodlums were killed.

The Punch also noted the attack which cause cannot be immediately ascertained.

The attack created tension in the area.

Legit.ng understands that reinforcement of police operatives has been deployed.

