BREAKING: Tension, Gunshots in Ipaja, Lagos as '100' Hoodlums Attack Police Station, Deaths Recorded
- No fewer than 100 hoodlums have reportedly attacked a police station in Ipaja area of Lagos state
- Legit.ng reports that the attack led to gunshots being fired by the security operatives to disperse the rampaging hoodlums
- Details of the attack are still sketchy but media reports say some of the hoodlums were gunned down
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Ipaja, Lagos state - Hoodlums, reportedly numbering over 100, on Monday morning, May 27, attacked Alogolo police station in Ipaja, Lagos state.
According to The Nation, the attack led to the exchange of gunshots during which some of the hoodlums were killed.
The Punch also noted the attack which cause cannot be immediately ascertained.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The attack created tension in the area.
Legit.ng understands that reinforcement of police operatives has been deployed.
Read more Lagos-related news
- Tragedy as many feared dead in Lagos mosque collapse, photos emerge
- Photos, videos as Tinubu arrives in Lagos to flag off Lagos-Calabar N15trn project
- Lagos speaker Mudashiru Obasa loses father
Hoodlums bomb police station in Anambra
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was tension Neni community as hoodlums set ablaze a police station and the headquarters of the Anaocha local government area in Anambra state.
A source said the hoodlums also kidnapped some police operatives, including female police personnel.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng