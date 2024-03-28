Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Anambra state - There is tension Neni community as hoodlums have set ablaze a police station and the headquarters of the Anaocha Local Government Area in Anambra state.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about 30 stormed the area between 3am and 4am early Thursday, March 28.

Police said the hoodlums attacked the station with Improvised Explosive Devices Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by Leadership, a source said the hoodlums also kidnapped some police operatives, including female police personnel.

The state police public relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the hoodlums attacked the police station with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Ikenga, however, said the hoodlums did not take away any arms or police personnel away.

He added that the hoodlums were forced to flee after the police operatives subdued them in a superior fire-power.

The police spokesman said operatives are still carrying on operation in the area.

Ikenga promised to communicate further development on the sad incident.

