The Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has been advised to reject his reinstatement by the state government

The Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement said Sanusi should follow in his grandfather's footsteps for the peace and stability of Kano

The leader of the movement, Mahi Nyass, urged all the parties involved to prioritise the interest of the people of Kano

Kano state - The Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement has urged the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, to reject his reinstatement by the state government.

The leader of the movement, Mahi Nyass, advised Sanusi to follow the example of his grandfather who rejected his reinstatement for the peace and stability of Kano.

This was contained in a letter signed by its supreme leader, Nyass, on Monday, June 3, Premium Times reports.

“The reinstatement of Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano by the Kano State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Executive Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has raised concerns about the rule of law and the welfare of the citizenry.

“We draw inspiration from the exemplary leadership of (the) late Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi, who refused to be swayed by personal interests and declined reinstatement after his dethronement. We therefore urge Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and prioritise the peace and stability of Kano.”

The Islamic sect called on Sanusi and deposed Emir Aminu Bayero and the Kano state government to prioritise the interest of the people.

Nyass urged all the parties involved to work towards a peaceful resolution that is legally acceptable.

As reported by Thisday, Sanusi, who is the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, was turbaned in Koalack, Senegal in May 2021.

Sanusi’s grandfather was the first leader of the sect in Nigeria.

