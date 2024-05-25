The new emir of Kano has explained how President Bola Tinubu did not stand against his reinstatement

Muhammadu Sanusi II noted that Tinubu resisted all the pressures to get the federal government involved in his reinstatement as the emir of Kano

The Emir also thanked Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the state security agencies for maintaining law and order in the state

Muhammadu Sanusi II has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not interfere in his reinstatement as Emir of Kano.

Recall that on Thursday, May 23, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state announced the reinstatement of Sanusi II, after signing the new Kano Emirate Council Law.

The Kano House of Assembly repealed the Emirate Council Law which paved the way for the reinstatement of Sanusi II.

Speaking on the development in an interview with Television Continental (TVC), Sanusi said President Tinubu recognised that the Kano drama was a local matter and resisted all pressure to interfere.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) added that he was not given an opportunity to defend himself after being dethroned on “unsubstantiated allegations”.

As reported by The Cable on Saturday, May 25, Sanusi II described his return to the throne as a correction of injustice done to the people, culture and tradition of Kano.

The new emir of Kano stated thus:

“As you know, I was appointed the 14th Emir of the single emirate of Kano in June 2014 and now I am reappointed as the Emir of the single emirate of Kano,” he said.

“I would also like to express my thanks to his excellency Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu without whose principled stance of non-interference in the internal affairs of the state, this would not have been possible.

“The president has shown that he is a respecter of the constitution and the separation of powers, he recognises that this is a purely local matter and that the government has a responsibility to do what is right for the state.

“I’m aware that he has resisted all pressure to get the federal government to be involved.

“This for me is a continuation of service that I started, it is also an opportunity God has given me to improve on my previous tenure."

How Sanusi was reinstated as Emir of Kano, Kwankwaso speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election, said he did not influence Muhammadu Sanusi II's reinstatement as Emir of Kano.

Speaking with the BBC News Hausa on the issue, Kwankwaso said he would reach out to the lawmakers and the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and get a first hand information of what happened in Kano state this period.

Kwankwaso also added that he is working with Governor Yusuf, supporting him but does not dictate what he does as the Kano state governor

