The CBN has mandated that all Bureau De Change (BDC) operators reapply for new licenses and also raised minimum capital requirements

The apex bank said it is part of efforts to enhance transparency and combat illicit financial activities

Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President of ABCON has reacted to the decision in a chat with Legit.ng

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has expressed concerns about the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive requiring all Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators to reapply for new licenses.

Legit.ng reported that CBN gave the directive in a circular issued by its Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mustafa, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

In the circular, the CBN also instructed the BDCs to meet the capital requirements for their licence category within six months.

ABCON reacts to CBN directives

Reacting to the development, Aminu Gwadabe, President of ABCON, stated that the requirements are huge.

Punch reports that Gwadabe stressed that the new requirements are not in line with global practices.

His words:

"Capitalisation in the UK is 50,000 pounds; in Kenya, it is $50,000 and so on. I don’t think it reflects global practice. A BDC is not a deposit taker; it is only buying and selling.

"When you are giving other sectors, one year, or two years, why the rush with the sub-sector? The deadline is quite short. It is not feasible and then we should also guide against what we are trying to avoid.

" The CBN in its mind is checkmating money laundering and we may meet money laundering in the future.”

Speaking further in a chat with Legit.ng the ABCON president added that the association is working on the appropriate response.

He said:

"We are studying the documents to come up with an industry response. It is the role of the CBN to make a policy and our role is to cast a doubt."

Some new requirements for BDCs

Meanwhile, the Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department has explained the new guidelines aimed at ensuring BDCs play a more significant and positive role in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

Sidi Ali stressed that the six-month grace period allows them to adjust their operations to meet the new standards.

