The Nigerian government is reviewing offers from foreign countries to lend a hand in the battle against the increasing cases of insecurity and kidnapping

The United States is among other unidentified countries willing to assist the country in fighting the soaring cases of kidnapping

President Tinubu announces a ban on giving ransom to abductors for the release of their hostages

The Nigerian government is currently considering offers of foreign aid in its fight against high-profile crimes such as kidnapping.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed that the United States, along with other unnamed countries, have extended their support to Nigeria in this regard.

Tinubu, for the first time, reveals assistance offered by the US to combat growing insecurity challenges Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This information was disclosed at the State House in Abuja following a Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reported The Nation.

The president has reiterated his directive for security agencies to ensure the safe return of all kidnap victims, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

Kidnapping incidents, particularly in the northern region, have seen a significant increase in recent weeks. Just last week, 287 pupils were abducted from a primary school in Kuriga, located in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

In a separate incident reported by the Premium Times, 61 individuals were kidnapped when suspected terrorists attacked the Buda community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna.

In Sokoto, bandits kidnapped 16 students, while in Borno, several women were reportedly kidnapped from an Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camp.

These incidents have sparked widespread concern, with many Nigerians urging the government to seek external support to curb the escalating insecurity, especially the mass abduction of pupils.

Minister Idris stated:

“We’re aware that it is not just the U.S. that has offered to help. Other countries have also offered to support Nigeria. But what we can tell you is that the government is still reviewing these offers and the position of government will be made known.”

The minister further assured that security agencies are working tirelessly to rescue those abducted as soon as possible.

He quoted President Tinubu’s directive:

“Mr. President reiterated his directive to security agencies and the Ministry of Defense to ensure that our kids are brought back to their homes safely. The security agencies are working around the clock. These children and people that have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon.”

The president also made it clear that the government will not pay any ransom to these criminal elements.

This stance was emphasised by the minister, who stated:

“Mr. President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements. So it’s important to underscore that the government is not paying anybody any dime. The government is optimistic that these children and other people that have been abducted will be brought back to their families in safety.”

